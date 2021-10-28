Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: East Ascension RB Walter Samuel

East Ascension running back Walter Samuel (22)
East Ascension running back Walter Samuel (22)(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Sportsline Player of the Week is an electric junior running back at East Ascension High School who’s been pivotal to the Spartans in recent weeks during wins over Dutchtown and then Woodlawn.

Against the Panthers on Friday, Oct. 22, Walter Samuel piled up 127 yards rushing and a touchdown, with 106 of those yards coming in the second half. EA trailed by two touchdowns in the third quarter, before storming back to the 26-20 win.

Samuel also hauled in three catches for 111 more yards and another score.

He’s a quiet guy off the field, just letting his play do most of the talking but Samuel loves this Spartans team and where it’s heading.

