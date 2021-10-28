Police investigating fatal shooting near N Sherwood Forest Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say one person is dead after a shooting near N Sherwood Forest Drive late Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on West Catalpa Street around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

Police added the victim is male.

Few details are available at this time. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

