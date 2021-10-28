Ask the Expert
Police investigating fatal shooting near N Sherwood Forest Drive

One person is dead after a shooting on West Catalpa Street in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Oct. 28,...
One person is dead after a shooting on West Catalpa Street in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say one person is dead after a shooting near N Sherwood Forest Drive late Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on West Catalpa Street around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

Police added the victim is male.

Few details are available at this time. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Family sues after loved one killed in high speed chase
