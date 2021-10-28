Ask the Expert
Police identify man shot to death on W Catalpa St

One person is dead after a shooting on West Catalpa Street in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Oct. 28,...
One person is dead after a shooting on West Catalpa Street in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say one person is dead after a shooting near N Sherwood Forest Drive late Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on West Catalpa Street around 10:34 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

Police say the victim, Jamonte Davis, 21, of Baton Rouge, died at the scene.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.

