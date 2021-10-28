Plane crashes along I-12; heavy traffic delays
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - According to state police, a plane crashed into a truck on the I-12 near Pumpkin Center causing heavy traffic delays.
The state police are investigating what led to the crash.
No injuries were reported.
No further details are available.
