Plane crashes along I-12; heavy traffic delays

A plane crashed into a truck on the I-12 near Pumpkin Center causing heavy traffic delays.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - According to state police, a plane crashed into a truck on the I-12 near Pumpkin Center causing heavy traffic delays.

The state police are investigating what led to the crash.

No injuries were reported.

No further details are available.

