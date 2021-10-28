Plane crashes along I-12; heavy traffic delays

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - According to state police, a plane crashed into a truck on the I-12 near Pumpkin Center causing heavy traffic delays.

A plane crashed into a truck on the I-12 near Pumpkin Center causing heavy traffic delays. (WVUE FOX 8)

The state police are investigating what led to the crash.

No injuries were reported.

No further details are available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.