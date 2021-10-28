Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man accused of killing 9-year-old while driving drunk located; arrest pending

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say Wendell Lachney, a man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash, has been located and his arrest is pending.

Lachney is currently “under medical care” and will be taken into custody upon his release. Officials would not say if he was at a hospital or elsewhere.

Lachney is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending a vehicle at high speeds in Gretna while driving under the influence.

Abigail Douglas, 9, was killed in the crash.

9-year-old killed in fatal crash
9-year-old killed in fatal crash(wvue)

Douglas’ mother took to Facebook on Wednesday to plead for Lachney to turn himself in.

It has been 5 days since #WendellLachney murdered our Abigail Lee. This man was drunk as a skunk. Bottles upon bottles...

Posted by Sarah Douglas on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Those who knew Abigail called her bubbly and said she was a stand-out cheer talent.

More: Loved ones mourn 9-year-old killed by suspected impaired driver

Abby’s funeral services are still being finalized but are scheduled for this Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

A woman in Donaldsonville found half of her "blue roof" on the ground the day after it had been...
Donaldsonville woman discusses issues with blue roof
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football...
Bengals’ Chase wins Rookie of the Week honors for fourth time with Week 7 performance
Small plane crashes along I-12
Small plane crashes along I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish
A plane crashed into a truck on the I-12 near Pumpkin Center causing heavy traffic delays.
Plane crashes along I-12; heavy traffic delays
A bullet hit a Plaquemine police officer’s patrol unit as he was driving home from work on...
Bullet hits Plaquemine police officer’s vehicle driving along I-10