Locking ‘dealers’ up proving difficult, DA Hillar Moore pushing resources to help battle overdoses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 248 deaths have been attributed to overdoses in East Baton Rouge Parish this year, it is a number that has shattered previous records with two months still left in the year.

When Coroner Beau Clark announced EBR had broken the record, families who have lost loved ones called for more to be done to get “dealers” who are pushing deadly drugs off the streets. District Attorney Hillar Moore said that has proven to be difficult. Over the 10 cases that have resulted in 2nd degree murder charges, Moore’s office reports less than half of those resulted in jail time. The problem, he said, is proving the dealer is guilty in the courtroom.

“These people know what they’re doing, they know what they’re dealing and that with the numbers, we have to do something about it,” Moore said.

Moore has tried in the past to pass reform, making it easier to lock dealers pushing the drugs that kill people, but it has hit roadblocks in the Louisiana Legislature. Now he is trying to ensure resources are made available to help people find help.

“You have to offer them as many services as you can, any kind of outreach you can, family members, can we train maybe EMS and people who come in contact with them while they’re overdosing how to maybe speak with them to nudge them into getting treatment,” he said.

His office pushes programs like The Bridge Center for Hope and “When You’re Ready.” Both programs are aimed at getting individuals help who are in the throes of addiction, when they are ready to seek help.

“You can’t just pick them up and take them to a treatment center,” he said. “They have to want to be helped and treated and they have to get there on their own time.”

Resources:

https://brbridge.org/

https://www.whenyouarereadybr.com/

https://www.whenyouarereadybr.com/about-3

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.