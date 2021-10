BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Country music star Lee Brice will be performing in Lafayette to benefit Louisiana hurricane victims.

Before taking the stage, he sat down with Jacques Doucet for an interview via Zoom.

The concert will be held at the Cajundome on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m.

