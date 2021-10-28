Ask the Expert
Jarvis Landry “feeling a lot better,” expects to play Sunday “for sure”

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns wide receiver says he’s feeling much better and expects to play Sunday “for sure.”

Baker Mayfield is a different story.

“He’s been fighting,” Landry said Thursday. “He’s handling it the right way, like a pro.”

Mayfield missed last week’s win over Denver with an injured shoulder but did practice Wednesday.

Catch the Browns and Steelers Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News, preceded by Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m. and followed by the 5th Quarter at 5 p.m.

