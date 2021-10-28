Halloween 2021: Trick-or-treat dates and times for parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s almost that time of year again when all of the ghosts and goblins in the Capital Region hit the streets to play tricks or seek out tasty treats.

Ascension Parish:

Halloween trick-or-treating hours are Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Assumption Parish:

Trick-or-treating hours will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

Trick-or-treat hours for the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

City of Baker:

Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Iberville Parish:

East and West Bank’s unincorporated areas will hold their trick-or-treat hours on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Livingston Parish:

Trick-or-treat hours will be on Saturday, Oct, 30 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the unincorporated areas of the parish.

The City of Denham Springs and the City of Walker differ from the rest of the parish, with trick-or-treat hours spanning 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Pointe Coupee Parish:

Trick-or-treating hours for the areas outside of New Roads, Livonia, Fordoche, and Morganza will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

St. James Parish:

Trick-or-treat hours are Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

Tangipahoa Parish:

The Tangipahoa Parish Council voted and approved Trick or Treat hours for Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.

West Baton Rouge Parish:

Trick-or-treating hours will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

