Halloween 2021: Trick-or-treat dates and times for parishes
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s almost that time of year again when all of the ghosts and goblins in the Capital Region hit the streets to play tricks or seek out tasty treats.
Ascension Parish:
Halloween trick-or-treating hours are Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Assumption Parish:
Trick-or-treating hours will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish:
Trick-or-treat hours for the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
City of Baker:
Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Iberville Parish:
East and West Bank’s unincorporated areas will hold their trick-or-treat hours on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Livingston Parish:
Trick-or-treat hours will be on Saturday, Oct, 30 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the unincorporated areas of the parish.
The City of Denham Springs and the City of Walker differ from the rest of the parish, with trick-or-treat hours spanning 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Pointe Coupee Parish:
Trick-or-treating hours for the areas outside of New Roads, Livonia, Fordoche, and Morganza will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
St. James Parish:
Trick-or-treat hours are Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021
Tangipahoa Parish:
The Tangipahoa Parish Council voted and approved Trick or Treat hours for Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.
West Baton Rouge Parish:
Trick-or-treating hours will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
