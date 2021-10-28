Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Former Monroe officer indicted on civil rights and cover-up charges

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe police officer who was arrested after being accused of using excessive force against an arrestee has been indicted on federal charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana issued the following news release Thursday morning:

MONROE, La. - Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams announced that a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana, has returned an indictment charging Jared Desadier, 43, with assaulting an arrestee in Ouachita Parish. The two-count indictment charges Desadier with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 242, and with witness tampering in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(b)(3).

The indictment alleges that, on April 21, 2020, Desadier, while acting in his official capacity as an officer of the Monroe Police Department, used unjustified force against an arrestee by kicking him in the area of his face and head, and that the assault caused bodily injury and involved the use of a dangerous weapon (a shod foot).

The indictment further alleges that Desadier attempted to cover up his misconduct by engaging in misleading conduct towards his supervisors. Specifically, the indictment alleges that after the arrestee complained in the presence of supervising officers that he had been assaulted, Desadier claimed that he had not touched or harmed the arrestee and blamed the arrestee’s injuries on a fall.

If convicted, Desadier faces a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment for the deprivation-of-rights offense and 20 years of imprisonment for the witness tampering offense.

An indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The FBI is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan and Civil Rights Division Trial Attorney Thomas Johnson are prosecuting the case.

Jared Desadier is accused of malfeasance in office and second-degree battery.
Jared Desadier is accused of malfeasance in office and second-degree battery.(OPSO)

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

Two people jumped from the second story of an apartment complex due to a fire on College Drive,...
2 jump from second-story apartment to escape fire on College Drive
Emma Benoit
Ascension Parish woman paralyzed by suicide attempt takes story to silver screen to help save others
'We're looking at longstanding needs.' Millions more federal funds going to fix drainage &...
‘We’re looking at longstanding needs’ - Millions more federal funds going to fix drainage, fight crime
Rain and wind whip through the Ham Reid area and walloped some homes, leaving behind shreds.
Tornado rips through homes in south Lake Charles
Rain and wind whip through the Ham Reid area and walloped some homes, leaving behind shreds.
VIDEO: Tornado rips through homes in south Lake Charles