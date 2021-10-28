Ask the Expert
Escapee from juvenile detention center captured

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended Malik Williams, 18 and Shameka Holloman, 20 in the Houston, Texas area.

Both are awaiting extradition according to BRPD.

Malik Williams
Malik Williams(Juvenile Detention Center)

On October 14, 2021, five teenagers escaped the detention center just after 9 p.m. Thursday, according to BRPD. Four of them took a vehicle and the other ran away. BRPD confirmed a short time later the suspect on foot was captured.

One of the captured teens has been identified as Jordan Pough, 18. He is facing charges of aggravated escape, armed robbery, battery of a correctional facility employee, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Jordan Pough
Jordan Pough(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The arrest warrant for Pough stated he and the four other suspects attacked three correctional officers with a “shank.” The document also indicated the group overpowered the guards and stole the keys to the detention center. It added the suspects stole the keys to a vehicle and stole it to get away.

All three guards suffered injuries in the attack and one was taken to the hospital with a concussion, according to the warrant.

The center is located on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. Two of the teens were returned by their parents. The escapees were older than what usually would’ve been in the detention center.

Jim Caldwell with BTR said the airport police are also assisting in the search by providing security patrols in the airport.

He added there is no effect on passengers with just a couple more arriving flights and no departures. He also said airport police are patrolling and officers are at their stations inside the airport. There are cameras that cover areas inside the terminal, parking, airfield, and more and those screens are monitored, according to Caldwell.

Charges for escapees were previously charged for crimes including: second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and armed robbery.

Please contact BRPD at 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers if you have any information on the escapee or his whereabouts.

This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.

