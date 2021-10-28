Donaldsonville woman discusses issues with blue roof

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sandra Butler lost several dozen shingles on her Donaldsonville home during Hurricane Ida.

“They were everywhere, backyard, front yard, sides, so I decided to have it checked,” Butler said.

When she got it checked by her insurance, they told her she would need a new roof. In the meantime, she had to get a temporary fix.

“I know that I needed to get the blue tarp because if it rained, I was going to be in trouble,” Butler said.

Her blue roof was installed October 15th, but by the next morning half of it was on the ground.

“What kind of business is this? An inspector was supposed to come and check, nobody ever came,” Butler said.

Mike Roger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said once blue roofs like butlers are installed, they can’t do much to reinstall them, even if there’s another storm.

“We’re certainly empathetic with the situation, the temporary roofs that we installed were just specific to Hurricane Ida and in response to Hurricane Ida and it’s not a permanent solution, it’s a temporary solution for those homeowners and individuals to stay in their home until a repair can be completed,” Roger said.

For people who are having trouble with their blue roofs, Roger recommends reaching out to their local emergency management.

“As far as our program we have a very rigid quality control and quality assurance program and all of our works fall within that program,” Roger said.

Meanwhile Butler hopes she gets her roof completely fixed soon.

“I just hope they don’t do anybody else this way because I think it’s unfair, I’m a senior citizen but I know there are people that are older than me that may not understand what they need to do, so I’m just hoping that they would never do this to somebody else,” Butler said.

The blue roof program has a hotline you can still call if you are having issues with your blue roof.That number is 888-766-3258.

