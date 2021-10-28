CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for band fraud and other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for Joshua Henson.

Joshua Henson, 33, is wanted on the charges of Forgery, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Theft, Identity Theft and Bank Fraud (BRPD)

According to BRPD, Henson is wanted on the charges of Forgery, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Theft, Identity Theft and Bank Fraud.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers:

Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.