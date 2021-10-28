Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bullet hits Plaquemine police officer’s vehicle driving along I-10

A bullet hit a Plaquemine police officer’s patrol unit as he was driving home from work on...
A bullet hit a Plaquemine police officer’s patrol unit as he was driving home from work on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Plaquemine police officer’s unit was shot up while he was driving through Baton Rouge, and now law enforcement wants to find the shooter.

This bullet hole in his police unit shows just how close a Plaquemine police officer came to being shot while driving along I-10 near LSU early Wednesday night.

A bullet hit a Plaquemine police officer’s patrol unit as he was driving home from work on...
A bullet hit a Plaquemine police officer’s patrol unit as he was driving home from work on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.(WAFB)

“And he got into a lane, heard two gun shorts and a pop like one of the rounds had maybe hit the unit that he was in,” says Plaquemine Chief of Police Kenny Payne. The officer got off on the Dalrymple exit and took a picture showing how one of the bullets hit his patrol car just behind the back door on the driver’s side.

Chief Payne adds, “I think it’s just a random act of violence against a police officer as he was driving by.” Payne believes it was no accident that this marked patrol car was shot at. “There’s a certain group of people in this country and I believe the largest percentage support the police, but there’s a certain group that is attacking the police,” says Payne.

After this incident, Payne says all his officers will be on high alert, considering this could happen to any of them. “Now, they are all going to have to be more aware, not that they are not aware of when they are driving their units as it is, you know I asked him questions like did you see a car pass afterwards? No. so, that would lead you to believe that they exited off at the Washington Street exit,” says Payne.

Luckily, the police officer was okay and was able to return to work today. If you know anything about this incident go ahead and call CRIMESTOPPERS.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football...
Bengals’ Chase wins Rookie of the Week honors for fourth time with Week 7 performance
Small plane crashes along I-12
Small plane crashes along I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish
A plane crashed into a truck on the I-12 near Pumpkin Center causing heavy traffic delays.
Plane crashes along I-12; heavy traffic delays
Documents pointing out deficiencies at Scholarly Education of Precious Tots daycare in Baker, La.
THE INVESTIGATORS: More than a dozen deficiencies identified at daycare after toddler attacked by fellow student