Bullet hits Plaquemine police officer’s vehicle driving along I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Plaquemine police officer’s unit was shot up while he was driving through Baton Rouge, and now law enforcement wants to find the shooter.

This bullet hole in his police unit shows just how close a Plaquemine police officer came to being shot while driving along I-10 near LSU early Wednesday night.

A bullet hit a Plaquemine police officer’s patrol unit as he was driving home from work on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (WAFB)

“And he got into a lane, heard two gun shorts and a pop like one of the rounds had maybe hit the unit that he was in,” says Plaquemine Chief of Police Kenny Payne. The officer got off on the Dalrymple exit and took a picture showing how one of the bullets hit his patrol car just behind the back door on the driver’s side.

Chief Payne adds, “I think it’s just a random act of violence against a police officer as he was driving by.” Payne believes it was no accident that this marked patrol car was shot at. “There’s a certain group of people in this country and I believe the largest percentage support the police, but there’s a certain group that is attacking the police,” says Payne.

After this incident, Payne says all his officers will be on high alert, considering this could happen to any of them. “Now, they are all going to have to be more aware, not that they are not aware of when they are driving their units as it is, you know I asked him questions like did you see a car pass afterwards? No. so, that would lead you to believe that they exited off at the Washington Street exit,” says Payne.

Luckily, the police officer was okay and was able to return to work today. If you know anything about this incident go ahead and call CRIMESTOPPERS.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.