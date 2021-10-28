Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bengals’ Chase wins Rookie of the Week honors for fourth time with Week 7 performance

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(Daniel Kucin Jr. | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Another week and another Rookie of the Week honor for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase has he earns the award for the fourth time this season out of seven for his performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

The former LSU Tiger has been on a tear so far this season as he became the first player in NFL history with 754 yards receiving the most ever through their first seven career games. Chase is on pace to break former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson rookie record for receiving yards of 1,400 set just last season.

Chase currently leads the AFC in receiving yards, yards per game with 107.7 and is tied for the AFC lead in touchdown catches with six. Along with his Rookie of the Week honor he also earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

RELATED STORIES:

Against the Ravens Chase caught eight passes for 201 yards, the most ever by a Bengals rookie, including an 82-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 24-17 lead in the third quarter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
Jarvis Landry “feeling a lot better,” expects to play Sunday “for sure”
Lee Brice and Jacques Doucet
Lee Brice allows 1-on-1 interview before concert to benefit La. hurricane victims
Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
Kim Mulkey holds news conference on upcoming LSU women’s basketball season
Season Preview
Kim Mulkey holds news conference on upcoming LSU women’s basketball season