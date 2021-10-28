Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

AG warns parents of edibles being packaged to look like popular snacks and candy brands

By WAFB News
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning parents about edibles being packaged to look like popular snacks and candy right before Halloween weekend.

According to Landry, the edibles are being packaged to look like well-known snacks and candy brands in a Facebook post.

Landry goes on to explain that these products may contain high concentrations of THC, and if children eat too many they could overdose.

The most common overdose incidents among children involve ingestion of edible cannabis foods, and such overdoses are on the rise. In the first nine months of 2020, 80% of calls related to marijuana edibles to the Poison Control Center were for pediatric exposure.

Jeff Landry warns parents of edibles being packaged in popular snack and candy brands.
Jeff Landry warns parents of edibles being packaged in popular snack and candy brands.(WAFB)

In the first half of 2021 alone, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reports poison control hotline calls have received an estimated 2,622 calls for services related to young children ingesting cannabis products.

Symptoms of THC overdose include respiratory distress, loss of coordination, lethargy, and loss of consciousness. If you suspect your child has eaten food containing high amounts of THC and become sick, call the Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

Healthline: Access to hearing aids
Healthline: FDA proposes access expansion to hearing aids
Jacques Talk: Dee Snider
Joshua Henson, 33, is wanted on the charges of Forgery, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Theft,...
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for band fraud and other charges
List of area schools opting out of mask mandate