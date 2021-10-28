2 jump from second-story apartment to escape fire on College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people jumped from the second story of an apartment building after a fire started in their unit overnight, firefighters say.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say crews were called out to the Bienville Towers Apartments in the 2100 block of College Drive at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

Two people jumped from the second story of an apartment complex due to a fire on College Drive, firefighters say. (WAFB)

Crews arrived at the scene to find police officers giving medical aid to the two people who jumped from the second story. Firefighters entered the apartment and saw flames in the kitchen area.

Officials say crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent the flames from spreading.

The two people who jumped were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen of the apartment. The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation, authorities say.

