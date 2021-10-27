Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Tornado spotted on the ground near LA/TX state line

Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas...
Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas looking toward Bridge City/Orange.(Johnny Lively)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, TEXAS (WVUE) - Severe weather is moving into Louisiana.

Viewer Johnny Lively captured a photo of a tornado on the ground near Bridge City and Orange, Texas, which are near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas...
Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas looking toward Bridge City/Orange.(Johnny Lively)

A tornado emergency was issued for communities along the state line.

The severe weather threat will continue to move east throughout the day.

Visit the weather center for hourly forecasts and live radar.

-

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

LIVE Radar of the Baton Rouge area - Wednesday, Oct. 27
Future radar for Wednesday, Oct. 27.
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat upgraded for this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, Oct. 27 - 6 a.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, Oct. 27 - 6 a.m.
Expected arrival of storms on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Oct. 26
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Oct. 26