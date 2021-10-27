Tornado rips through Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVUE) - As severe weather continues to travel through south Louisiana, possible tornadoes are expected.

We received photos from a viewer of a possible tornado ripped through a neighborhood in South Lake Charles. The tornado traveled through 2 neighborhoods near the intersection of Nelson Road and Ham Reid Road.

The worst of their weather passed around noon. The rest of south Louisiana is bracing for what’s left of this strong system moving through.

Devastating damage in South Lake Charles from a likely tornado. I couldn’t even imagine making it through Cat 4 Laura, then get devastated by what looks to be a strong tornado. 📸 from EJ Ryder #lawx pic.twitter.com/aSDPQlATF2 — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) October 27, 2021

VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.