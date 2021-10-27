Ask the Expert
Tornado rips through Lake Charles

Devastating damage in South Lake Charles from a likely tornado on Oct. 27.
Devastating damage in South Lake Charles from a likely tornado on Oct. 27.(EJ Ryder)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVUE) - As severe weather continues to travel through south Louisiana, possible tornadoes are expected.

We received photos from a viewer of a possible tornado ripped through a neighborhood in South Lake Charles. The tornado traveled through 2 neighborhoods near the intersection of Nelson Road and Ham Reid Road.

The worst of their weather passed around noon. The rest of south Louisiana is bracing for what’s left of this strong system moving through.

