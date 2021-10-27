Ask the Expert
Strong cold front delivers severe potential Wed.; cooler weather to end the week

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strong cold front will be pushing across the local area Wednesday. Ahead of the front, a line of strong to severe t-storms is forecast to race across south Louisiana Wednesday mid to late afternoon.

An Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather is in place for a large portion of the WAFB viewing area including metro Baton Rouge. While all forms of severe weather are possible, the main concern will be damaging wind gusts followed by isolated tornadoes.

Severe weather threat for south Louisiana Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Severe weather threat for south Louisiana Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.(WAFB)
Know your safe space in case of a tornado warning.
Know your safe space in case of a tornado warning.(WAFB)

The line of storms should be moving through western portions of the viewing area around 2-4 PM, then metro BR 3-5 PM, then eastern portions 4-6 PM. The threat for severe weather should come to an end just prior to sunset. Lingering light rains will remain possible into the evening. Rainfall amounts will average between 1-2″ for most. Some localized nuisance type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas will be possible as a majority of the rain falls in an hour or less.

The cold front will move through the area a few hours after the line of storms. Behind the front, the local area will enjoy cooler, less humid, and drier air. Winds will remain breezy Thursday and Friday as the parent storm system is slow to exit the SE U.S. Winds will diminish by the Halloween weekend.

Chilly early morning temperatures will be felt Saturday and Halloween Sunday as lows dip into the upper 40°s. Trick or treaters Saturday or Sunday night will see nice overall weather with clear skies and temperatures mainly in the 60°s.

A slight warming trend will take place going into next week. Another cold front is forecast to arrive late in the week and could bring back a slight chance for rain.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

Schools announce early dismissal ahead of inclement weather
Live Radar of the Baton Rouge area and south Louisiana for Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
LIVE Radar of the Baton Rouge area - Wednesday, Oct. 27
