Schools announce early dismissal ahead of inclement weather
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools surrounding the WAFB viewing area are announcing early dismissal ahead of inclement weather that will hit the area Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
Below is a list of schools who have announced early dismissal. We will continually update this story as more schools announce closures.
St. James Parish Schools and Central Office:
- All Head Start students will be dismissed at 11:45 am.
- All high school students will be dismissed at 12:50 pm.
- All elementary students will be dismissed at 1:30 pm.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
- Impact Charter School will dismiss at 1 p.m.
- Hosanna Christian Academy will be close at 12 p.m.
Zachary Community School District:
- NMS/ZHS-11:15 AM
- CME/ ZES -12:15 PM
- RPES - 1:00 PM
- NES/ZELC 1:15 PM
All afternoon activities are cancelled and there will be no extended day.
