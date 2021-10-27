Schools announce early dismissal ahead of inclement weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools surrounding the WAFB viewing area are announcing early dismissal ahead of inclement weather that will hit the area Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Below is a list of schools who have announced early dismissal. We will continually update this story as more schools announce closures.

St. James Parish Schools and Central Office:

All Head Start students will be dismissed at 11:45 am.

All high school students will be dismissed at 12:50 pm.

All elementary students will be dismissed at 1:30 pm.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Impact Charter School will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Hosanna Christian Academy will be close at 12 p.m.

Zachary Community School District:

NMS/ZHS-11:15 AM

CME/ ZES -12:15 PM

RPES - 1:00 PM

NES/ZELC 1:15 PM

All afternoon activities are cancelled and there will be no extended day.

