Schools announce early dismissal ahead of inclement weather

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools surrounding the WAFB viewing area are announcing early dismissal ahead of inclement weather that will hit the area Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Below is a list of schools who have announced early dismissal. We will continually update this story as more schools announce closures.

St. James Parish Schools and Central Office:

  • All Head Start students will be dismissed at 11:45 am.
  • All high school students will be dismissed at 12:50 pm.
  • All elementary students will be dismissed at 1:30 pm.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

  • Impact Charter School will dismiss at 1 p.m.
  • Hosanna Christian Academy will be close at 12 p.m.

Zachary Community School District:

  • NMS/ZHS-11:15 AM
  • CME/ ZES -12:15 PM
  • RPES - 1:00 PM
  • NES/ZELC 1:15 PM

All afternoon activities are cancelled and there will be no extended day.

