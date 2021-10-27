Ask the Expert
REPORT: Saints trade to bring former RB Mark Ingram back to Black & Gold

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara
Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara(Mark Lagrange)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are apparently trading to bring a former player back to the Big Easy to help out in the running game: Mark Ingram

So far this season, Ingram has 92 carries for 294 yards and one touchdown.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Saints before playing for the Ravens for two seasons. He is in his first season with the Texans.

