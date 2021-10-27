Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

New study finds vaccine lotteries didn’t boost vaccination rates; Gov. says, ‘We do believe that it served its intended purpose’

By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards lifted his statewide mask mandate in a news conference on Tuesday, October 26, he still wants more folks to roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“And make sure that we don’t lose ground again to a surge, should that happen in the future,” said Gov. Edwards.

You’ve probably seen those ‘Shot at 100′ commercials on TV, but do things like that, and the vaccine lottery we had back in the summer, actually work?

RELATED STORY:

COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery

More than 2 million Louisiana residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“So, these numbers progress, but as I’ve said before, not nearly enough. We are not where we should be,” said Governor Edwards.

A new study was published in the Jama Health Forum, which says those vaccine lotteries did not help get more folks vaccinated.

“It was saying that the vaccine lotteries may not have helped boost vaccination rates. Have you guys seen the same thing here?” questioned WAFB’s, Lester Duhe’.

“What I can tell you is, we had the funding available from the federal government that could be used for that purpose. We knew that the number of vaccinations was tapering off to a point that causes great concern. And so, we wanted to make sure we were doing everything that we could,” said Edwards.

The study looked at vaccination rates in 19 states, that entered folks into a cash drawing after they got a vaccine this summer. The study found no real significant difference between states that had the vaccine lottos and those that didn’t.

“You could see a rate of decrease in the vaccinations. we announced the lottery and then that leveled off and then actually upticked a little bit,” said Edwards.

The ‘Shot for 100′ campaign went live in mid-August.

And according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, 17,7222 people participated in the program so far.

“You know, the $100 can make all the difference in the world there. But we did see a leveling off and a slight increase there, after we announced the lottery. So, we do believe that it served its intended purpose,” said Edwards.

The Shot for $100 campaign ends October 30.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Vigil to honor those that died at the hands of domestic violence
TASA, LSU students hold vigil in honor of domestic violence victims
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that a manhunt began after two fugitives from...
Authorities say manhunt on Northshore result of gang rivalries across state lines
BRCC to continue mask mandate for the remainder of fall semester
BRCC to continue mask mandate for the remainder of fall semester
Bishop Duca issues modifications to COVID protocols
Bishop Duca issues modifications to COVID protocols