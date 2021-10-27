New study finds vaccine lotteries didn’t boost vaccination rates; Gov. says, ‘We do believe that it served its intended purpose’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards lifted his statewide mask mandate in a news conference on Tuesday, October 26, he still wants more folks to roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“And make sure that we don’t lose ground again to a surge, should that happen in the future,” said Gov. Edwards.

You’ve probably seen those ‘Shot at 100′ commercials on TV, but do things like that, and the vaccine lottery we had back in the summer, actually work?

More than 2 million Louisiana residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“So, these numbers progress, but as I’ve said before, not nearly enough. We are not where we should be,” said Governor Edwards.

A new study was published in the Jama Health Forum, which says those vaccine lotteries did not help get more folks vaccinated.

“It was saying that the vaccine lotteries may not have helped boost vaccination rates. Have you guys seen the same thing here?” questioned WAFB’s, Lester Duhe’.

“What I can tell you is, we had the funding available from the federal government that could be used for that purpose. We knew that the number of vaccinations was tapering off to a point that causes great concern. And so, we wanted to make sure we were doing everything that we could,” said Edwards.

The study looked at vaccination rates in 19 states, that entered folks into a cash drawing after they got a vaccine this summer. The study found no real significant difference between states that had the vaccine lottos and those that didn’t.

“You could see a rate of decrease in the vaccinations. we announced the lottery and then that leveled off and then actually upticked a little bit,” said Edwards.

The ‘Shot for 100′ campaign went live in mid-August.

And according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, 17,7222 people participated in the program so far.

“You know, the $100 can make all the difference in the world there. But we did see a leveling off and a slight increase there, after we announced the lottery. So, we do believe that it served its intended purpose,” said Edwards.

The Shot for $100 campaign ends October 30.

