Mulkey to hold news conference Thursday ahead of LSU’s first exhibition game

LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday,...
LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.(WAFB/LSU Athletics)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey will hold a news conference Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) two days before the Lady Tigers’ first exhibition game.

Mulkey, a native of Tangipahoa Parish, La., has brought much anticipation to the upcoming women’s basketball season after being hired in April.

The Lady Tigers finished the 2020-2021 season 9-13 overall and eighth in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in Niki Fargas’ final year as head coach.

Mulkey, who had coached at Baylor to three national championships, finished her final season at Baylor 28-3 overall and first in the Big 12 conference.

Two players, center Hannah Gusters and guard Moon Ursin, transferred from Baylor to LSU in the two months after Mulkey’s hiring.

The Lady Tigers will play a pair of exhibition games in the PMAC on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Nov. 4 against Langston and Loyola (N.O.).

LSU will open the 2021-2022 at home against Nicholls on Nov. 9. SEC play for the Lady Tigers begins on Dec. 30 at Georgia.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

LSU Women’s Basketball’s Full Schedule

