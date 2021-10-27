Ask the Expert
Mayor Cantrell to end citywide mask mandates Friday

Current statewide mask mandate set to expire Wednesday, Oct. 27
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city spokesperson said that Mayor LaToya Cantrell will end citywide mask mandates on Friday, falling in step with statewide orders from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Mask mandates will still be in place for city public k-12 schools.

Additionally, Fox 8 sports analyst Jeff Duncan reports that mask requirements for Saints and Pelicans games will also end on Friday. Proof of vaccination or negative tests are still required for entry. More information will be available soon.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

