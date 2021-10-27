LHSAA suspends West St. John, Mentorship following brawl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has suspended both West St. John and Mentorship for week nine of the season following a brawl between the two teams on Oct. 22.

The suspensions mean the Rams will have to forfeit their homecoming game against Riverside and the Sharks will forfeit their matchup against winless and scoreless Collegiate Baton Rouge.

RELATED: 2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8 Scoreboard

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.