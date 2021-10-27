Ask the Expert
Government and business closures due to severe weather

A closed sign.
A closed sign.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Closures surrounding the WAFB viewing area are announcing early closures ahead of inclement weather that will hit the area Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Below is a list of agencies and businesses who have announced early closures. We will continually update this story as more announce closures.

EBR City Parish:

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the closure of all City-Parish buildings — including City Hall and all community centers — at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021, due to potential inclement weather. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. will be postponed to a later date, to be announced by council administration.

Baton Rouge City Court will close at 3PM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

