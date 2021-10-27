FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat upgraded for this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Strong to severe storms will be possible by this afternoon as a strong cold front moves in from the west. Damaging winds are the primary threat in any stronger storms, but a few tornadoes are also possible, particularly in any storms that develop ahead of the main squall line expected to move through during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 27. (WAFB)

Wednesday, Oct. 27 severe weather probabilities. (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center now has a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather in place for much of our viewing area, including metro Baton Rouge. The upgrade to a Level 3/5 was driven by a slight increase in tornado probabilities for today.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, Oct. 27. (WAFB)

Elsewhere, a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather remains in place. Stay weather alert today and make sure you have multiple ways to receive any warnings, including through our free First Alert Weather App. The greatest threat for strong to severe storms will be in the 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. window this afternoon and evening.

The severe weather threat should end quickly this evening and any showers will likely end before midnight as the cold front slides to our east. In its wake, clearing skies, cooler temperatures, and breezy conditions will settle in overnight. We’ll wake up to lows in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday morning.

Thursday likely starts out with plenty of sunshine, but some wrap-around clouds may develop as the parent upper-level storm system slowly moves across the Deep South. It stays breezy (if not windy) and cooler, with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees.

Model rain forecast totals through Friday, Oct. 29. (WAFB)

Cool and dry weather will stay with us into the weekend, with Friday shaping up to be our coolest day as highs only reach the mid to upper 60s. Our coolest mornings will come over the weekend when lows could reach the mid to upper 40s in many areas. Plenty of sunshine will prevail, making it quite nice for any outdoor plans, including trick-or-treating on Sunday. Temperatures will likely be in the low 70s at 5 p.m. on Sunday and fall into the low 60s by 8 p.m.

Halloween weather outlook. (WAFB)

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, Oct. 27. (WAFB)

Near-normal temperatures are expected as we head into the first week of November, with small rain chances returning during the mid to latter part of the week.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 (WAFB)

