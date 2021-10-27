Family sues after loved one killed in high-speed chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family members of Thaddeus Johnson are suing, a year after their loved one was killed during a high-speed chase across southeast Louisiana.

The family’s lawsuit states New Roads Police Department officers and deputies from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office were traveling at “near-NASCAR” speeds in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in October of 2020.

An investigation performed by Louisiana State Police revealed 3 teenagers and a young child were fleeing in the stolen car at the time. Member of law enforcement followed them until they crashed head-on into Johnson’s car in East Baton Rouge Parish.

One of those teens later died from their injuries. The others traveling in that vehicle were critically injured.

RELATED: 2 dead, 3 critically injured following police chase that ended in head-on collision

Johnson’s family blames ineffective protocols, and “reckless” tactics for the deadly crash. They are suing to be reimbursed for expenses paid for Johnson’s burial.

They are also seeking damages for the crash.

RELATED: Law enforcement expert questions police chase that left 2 dead, 3 hurt

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.