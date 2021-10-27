Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Deadline to apply FEMA disaster assistance and SBA extended to Nov. 28

Deadline to apply FEMA disaster assistance expires Oct. 28
Deadline to apply FEMA disaster assistance expires Oct. 28(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The deadline for families affected by Hurricane Ida to apply for FEMA disaster assistance or FEMA Disaster Assistance or in need of SBA Loan Deadline extended is Sunday, Nov. 28.

Homeowners and renters who live in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes have until November 28 to apply.

FEMA disaster assistance may be available to help pay uninsured or underinsured losses such as home repair for disaster-related damage, rental assistance, reimbursement for lodging expenses for individuals whose home was inaccessible or unhabitable during the disaster, medical expenses incurred from this disaster or other disaster-related needs.

There are three ways you can apply, online by clicking here, or by phone by calling 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 1-200-462-7585 or by downloading the FEMA app.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Futurecast radar for the afternoon and early evening on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Tornado WARNING issued for parts of EBR, East Feliciana; storng storms expected this afternoon
Schools announce early dismissal ahead of inclement weather
Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas...
Tornado spotted on the ground near La./Texas state line
LSU Tigers
REPORT: LSU LB Navonteque Strong enters NCAA Transfer Portal