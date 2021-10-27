Ask the Expert
Deadline to apply FEMA disaster assistance Oct. 28

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The deadline for families affected by Hurricane Ida to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Thursday, Oct. 28.

Homeowners and renters who live in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes have until October 28 to apply.

FEMA disaster assistance may be available to help pay uninsured or underinsured losses such as home repair for disaster-related damage, rental assistance, reimbursement for lodging expenses for individuals whose home was inaccessible or unhabitable during the disaster, medical expenses incurred from this disaster or other disaster-related needs.

There are three ways you can apply, online by clicking here, or by phone by calling 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 1-200-462-7585 or by downloading the FEMA app.

