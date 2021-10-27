Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRCC to continue mask mandate for the remainder of fall semester

BRCC to continue mask mandate for the remainder of fall semester
BRCC to continue mask mandate for the remainder of fall semester(Baton Rouge Community College/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information comes from Baton Rouge Community College:

To continue with COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Baton Rouge Community College will continue its mask mandate for all indoor spaces, at all BRCC sites and locations, for the remainder of the Fall 2021 semester.

BRCC has eight sites located throughout the Capital Region, which include the following: Mid City Campus, Frazier Site, Ardendale Site, Acadian Site, Port Allen Site, Central Site, Jackson Site, and the New Roads Site.

As students and employees prepare for the approaching holiday season, BRCC continues to encourage all members of the college community to get vaccinated and to get tested as needed. Through a partnership with Open Health, BRCC offers vaccinations, boosters, and testing at no cost to students and employees at its on-campus clinic, located in the Bienvenue Student Center on the Mid City Campus. The Clinic is open Tuesday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

New study finds vaccine lotteries didn't boost vaccination rates; Gov. says, 'We do believe...
New study finds vaccine lotteries didn’t boost vaccination rates; Gov. says, ‘We do believe that it served its intended purpose’
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that a manhunt began after two fugitives from...
Authorities say manhunt on Northshore result of gang rivalries across state lines
Bishop Duca issues modifications to COVID protocols
Bishop Duca issues modifications to COVID protocols
Local universities are seeing fewer people wanting to make a career in the school system, which...
Fewer people pursuing careers in education does not help Louisiana’s teacher shortage, experts say