BRCC to continue mask mandate for the remainder of fall semester

The following information comes from Baton Rouge Community College:

To continue with COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Baton Rouge Community College will continue its mask mandate for all indoor spaces, at all BRCC sites and locations, for the remainder of the Fall 2021 semester.

BRCC has eight sites located throughout the Capital Region, which include the following: Mid City Campus, Frazier Site, Ardendale Site, Acadian Site, Port Allen Site, Central Site, Jackson Site, and the New Roads Site.

As students and employees prepare for the approaching holiday season, BRCC continues to encourage all members of the college community to get vaccinated and to get tested as needed. Through a partnership with Open Health, BRCC offers vaccinations, boosters, and testing at no cost to students and employees at its on-campus clinic, located in the Bienvenue Student Center on the Mid City Campus. The Clinic is open Tuesday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

