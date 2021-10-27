Authorities say manhunt in Tangipahoa result of gang rivalries across state lines

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WVUE) - Residents near the Village of Tangipahoa have been asking questions since noticing a heavy police presence and low-flying helicopters in the area on Thursday night and authorities are saying gang rivalries that cross state lines were behind the activity.

Pike County Sheriff Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni told Fox 8 that two suspects shot and injured a victim in Magnolia, Mississippi Thursday night and that the police chase crossed over into Tangipahoa Parish. Bellipanni said that the crime is related to gang activity that has been happening back-and-forth across the Louisiana-Mississippi border.

“The issue is with young men in their late teens and early 20s that belong to gangs from neighboring counties and parishes on both sides of the state line,” Bellipanni said. “They’ve been having a ‘gang war’. What they do is, they go into each other’s territories and stir things up before going on the run again.”

Bellipanni did not provide information about the suspect’s identification but said that after they shot the victim in Magnolia, they took off south down I-55 where other law enforcement agencies joined the chase. The victim survived the shooting, he said.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Chief Jimmy Travis confirmed their office joined the multi-agency police chase that later turned into a manhunt. Travis said that authorities met up with the suspects west of the Village of Tangipahoa on Highway 440 at the St. Helena-Tangipahoa parish line.

“At that point, we joined the search along with St. Helena deputies, Wildlife & Fisheries, Pike County, and more,” Travis said.

It was at those crossroads Travis said that the two suspects fleed from their vehicles, darted into the woods, and made their way into St. Helena Parish.

“Deputies caught up to one suspect and he was arrested by St. Helena deputies, who were the arresting agency,” Travis said.

The second suspect has not been located.

“We believe likely he had a cell phone, contacted someone, and was picked up and brought back to Mississippi,” Travis said.

Travis said that the two suspects would likely face charges of resisting arrest and flight from an officer in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has commented on several cases they’ve dealt with related to local gang violence in recent years. Notably, rapper JayDaYoungin was recently arrested as an accessory in the Roseland Trailride Murder, an incident authorities say was a shootout between rival gangs.

