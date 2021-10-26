Ask the Expert
Salvation Army in need of warehouse to store Angel Tree gifts

Behind each tag is a face and a story. You will never know their names just what the child hopes to find under the Christmas tree that they would otherwise not have were it not for the Salvation Army.(WAFB)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army is in desperate need of a warehouse to help store and distribute gifts for its Angel Tree program.

In years past the organization used Mervyn’s store space inside the Cortana Mall but that is no longer available as the mall has been demolished to make way for Amazon. Last year it was in a similar position but a warehouse was donated just in time to salvage the program. Now it is Major Don Tekautz is asking for help once again.

“We seem to be hitting the last three Christmases or so by saying this may be the most challenging Christmas we’ve ever faced,” Tekautz said. “It just keeps building and now we’re five hurricanes last summer, Ida has affected so many communities around greater baton rouge but we’re equally responsible for, yeah, it’s challenging.”

The program is serving about 500 more children this year as a result of the pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

The Salvation Army is in need of a 25,000 square foot warehouse with enough parking for distribution. It will need the space from November through December.

Major Tekautz said the organization has money to help cover utilities and insurance.

If you can help, you’re asked to call Morgan Dailey at 225-355-4483

