Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

NBA YoungBoy released from jail; to serve house arrest in Utah

NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,...
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NBA YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, is expected to walk out of a St. Martin Parish jail Tuesday afternoon after a judge granted him permission to serve house arrest in Utah, according to jail records.

Last week, Gaulden’s legal team proposed a plan to move the chart-topping rapper permanently to Utah to live with an adoptive family. A judge granted their request in an Oct. 22 hearing, but Gaulden remained in custody over the weekend on a California hold related to a firearm found in the back of a car when he was arrested in March. He was released on a $1.5 million bail.

“I’m really, really happy for him,” defense lawyer Drew Findling told Rolling Stone after the Tuesday hearing in Baton Rouge. “This is the right result. It’s the fair result.”

The rapper’s lawyers agreed to hire a security firm staffed by military veterans to patrol the Utah property and ensure he maintains in a strict “at-home incarceration.”

RELATED STORIES:

NBA YoungBoy lawyers uncover ‘Operation Never Free Again’

NBA YoungBoy takes #1 spot on Billboard 200; dethrones Drake’s CLB

Gaulden has been in the St. Martin Correctional Center since being arrested in Los Angeles on firearms charges stemming from a music video shoot in Baton Rouge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
Gov. Edwards discusses statewide mask mandate
Ascension Parish reducing operating hours of Disaster Recovery Center
Hero walk
Hero Walk celebration for the Department of Defense team departing OLOL after two-month COVID fight