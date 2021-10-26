Mother, daughter survive battles with breast cancer together

BLAIR, Neb. (KETV) - A mother and daughter in Nebraska are both in remission after having simultaneous battles with breast cancer. They were diagnosed just eight months apart.

Within Amanda Nelson’s family tree, there is a long history of breast cancer, so she wasn’t surprised to find she carries the BRCA-2 gene, which makes her more susceptible to the disease.

“I knew without a doubt, just from that history, that the risk was very high for me,” Nelson said. “There really was never a question for me of if I would get breast cancer. It was just always a matter of ‘when is it going to happen?’”

While taking care of her mom, Terry Wulf, during her battle with breast cancer, Amanda Nelson received her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2019. (Source: Amanda Nelson, KETV via CNN)

Nelson stayed on top of her breast health, scheduling annual mammograms and breast MRIs. In 2019, an MRI caught a tumor deep in her breast tissue.

“I do believe this is what saved my life,” Nelson said.

Thing were already hard for Nelson, who was taking care of her mom, Terry Wulf, after she received a diagnosis of her own, a rare form of breast cancer known as triple-negative.

“It was scary. It was really, really scary to get hers,” Nelson said.

The mother and daughter’s treatments were very different. Nelson underwent a double mastectomy, while Wulf was put on several rounds of chemotherapy and intensive oral medication.

“That was probably so hard on my body that that is when I truly thought I probably wasn’t going to live any longer, that that was going to kill me,” Wulf said.

To her doctors’ surprise, Wulf was also diagnosed with another form of cancer in her fallopian tube. But with her daughter by her side, she never gave up.

After long, arduous battles, Nelson and Wulf both went into remission. They say they want others to keep a close eye on their breast health. (Source: Amanda Nelson, KETV via CNN)

After long, arduous battles, Nelson and Wulf both went into remission.

“I just want to think that ‘I made it through it.’ And now, I’m just going to live my life,” Wulf said.

The mother and daughter say they want others to keep a close eye on their breast health. Nelson hopes that women who are diagnosed with cancer can find groups for support and a doctor who can make everything more manageable.

Copyright 2021 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.