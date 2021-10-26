List of area schools opting out of mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate will expire on Wednesday, Oct. 27, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced.

The mask mandate does remain in place for K-12 schools. However, the governor said school districts may opt-out of requiring masks if they continue to follow the existing quarantine guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

WAFB has reached out to Baton Rouge area school districts asking whether or not they will lift the mask mandate in their classrooms.

The following school districts will no longer require students to wear face masks:

Ascension Parish public schools

West Feliciana Parish public schools

