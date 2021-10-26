Ask the Expert
Julia ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins is ready to set a record at 105-years-old

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Age is nothing but a number to Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins.

At 105-years-old Hawkins is preparing to run the 100-meter race at the Louisiana Senior Games in Hammond, Louisiana.

Hawkins will become the first woman and first American to set a Masters Track & Field World Record in the 105+ Age Division.

The race is set to take place on Saturday, November 6.

Go Hurricane Hawkins, Louisiana is cheering for you.

