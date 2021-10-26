Julia ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins is ready to set a record at 105- years-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Age is nothing but a number to Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins.

At 105-years-old Hawkins is preparing to run the 100-meter race at the Louisiana Senior Games in Hammond, Louisiana.

Hawkins will become the first woman and first American to set a Masters Track & Field World Record in the 105+ Age Division.

This is Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins. She is 105 years old. On November 6, she will run the 100 meter race at the Louisiana Senior Games in Hammond and become the first woman and first American to set a Masters Track and Field World Record in the 105+ Age Division. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/cz9YrUYHKL — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) October 26, 2021

The race is set to take place on Saturday, November 6.

Go Hurricane Hawkins, Louisiana is cheering for you.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.