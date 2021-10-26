Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Hero Walk celebration for the Department of Defense team departing OLOL after two-month COVID fight

Hero walk
Hero walk(wafb)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday, Oct. 26, marked a big send-off for the Department of Defense Response Team at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. The team of clinicians first came to help during the surge of the COVID-19 two months ago.

“To see that they appreciate what we brought to the team and to send us off with a nice crowd and smilies, and I even got a few hugs,” said Melissa Beasley , Task Force Baton Rouge Officer in charge of the Medical Response Team.

Beasley served as one of the 30 people from the Department of Defense to help fight against COVID-19.

“When we came in, our team was in hot and heavy,” said Beasley. “The cases were extremely high.”

They came to help when the peak COVID patient count was around 250 at the Lake. As of Tuesday, that number is 16.

“We like to see them get back to their normal lives and get back to their next call of duty, and it’s a sense of normalcy for us too,” said Jason Rogers, Vice President of Nursing at Our Lady of the Lake.

After 60 days, these heroes, including Beasley, will be reunited with their loved ones at home.

“My husband does not know that I’m coming home, so I’m surprising him with dinner this time,” said Beasley.

“I would say thank you,” said Rogers. “I appreciate the commitment to the community. Commitment to what they do.”

The team said they are even more ready for their next challenge.

“Because of the volume, the complexity of patients that we are now ready to go out in the field wherever we need to go to use our military training even more,” said Beasley.

Rogers said this was the first time they had to bring an outside force in to help. The hospital is going to continue having the mask mandate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
Ascension Parish reducing operating hours of Disaster Recovery Center
Expected arrival of storms on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon
Update on state's mask mandate expected from Gov. Edwards Tuesday
Update on state's mask mandate expected from Gov. Edwards Tuesday