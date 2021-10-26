Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards announces nearly $600 million in HUD allocation for disaster recovery

Gov. Edwards announces nearly $600 million in HUD allocation for disaster recovery
Gov. Edwards announces nearly $600 million in HUD allocation for disaster recovery(Melinda Deslatte | Source: AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information comes from the Office of the Governor:

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today that Louisiana will receive $594,931,000 in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the state’s long-term recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020.

“This is a step in the right direction and we are thankful to our congressional delegation for their help in securing this funding,” Gov. Edwards said. “However, we don’t think the allocation for Hurricanes Laura and Delta is adequate for a full, sustainable recovery of Southwest Louisiana and the other impacted areas of the state, especially when it comes to housing. We will continue to work with our delegation and the White House to get the additional money we need.”

The funds are part of a $5 billion supplemental disaster appropriation Congress passed in September that includes money for all disasters that occurred across the country in 2020 and 2021. It also includes a “down payment” for Hurricane Ida that has not yet been allocated but is expected soon.

“HUD has not yet published the rules that govern this allocation, but as soon as they do we will submit our plan for investing these funds into recovery from the hurricanes that devastated our state more than a year ago,” Gov. Edwards said. “We have been working with the communities in Southwest Louisiana for months now to develop a recovery plan that will put these funds to use quickly and effectively.”

HUD’s notification is for funding appropriated Sept. 9 in Public Law No: 117-43, the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

List of area schools opting out of mask mandate
Expected arrival of storms on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon
EBR Parish School System will continue to require students to wear masks
Dulac, LA
Dulac residents waiting for FEMA shelter get help from local church
Local universities see less people wanting to make a career in the school system, which does no...
Local universities see less people wanting to make a career in the school system, which does not help the current teacher shortage