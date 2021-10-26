FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be dry and a bit more comfortable in the wake of a weak cold front that slipped through the area last night. We may see a good deal of high cloud cover at times, but otherwise there will be no issues, with highs in the low 80s and lower humidity taking some of the sting out of our recent warmth.

Things go downhill in a hurry on Wednesday though as a potent upper-level storm system and associated strong cold front move across the Deep South. Isolated showers will be possible by morning, with scattered storms by lunchtime, and widespread storms expected from afternoon into the early evening as the front approaches.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather posted. Damaging winds are the greatest threat, but isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

Rains will likely end before midnight with the passage of the cold front, with breezy and cooler weather settling in during the overnight. We’ll wake up to upper 50s on Thursday morning, with highs only reaching the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The good news is that pleasant fall weather will stick around into Halloween weekend, with no rain and below-normal temperatures expected. Friday’s highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s, with lows reaching the upper 40s over the weekend. The outlook for trick-or-treating features a nearly perfect forecast, with clear skies and pleasant temps expected. Look for readings in the low 70s at 5 p.m. to fall into the low 60s by 8 p.m.

Finally, hurricane season isn’t quite over, with the National Hurricane Center monitoring an area off the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia. It’s part of a non-tropical low that is expected to deliver heavy rainfall and plenty of wind to parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday.

This low may acquire some tropical characteristics later this week as it moves away from the U.S. and is currently given a 50% chance of development.

