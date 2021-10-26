Ask the Expert
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon

Expected arrival of storms on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Expected arrival of storms on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB First Alert Storm Team has declared Wednesday afternoon a First Alert Action Day. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be moving through the local area late Wednesday afternoon during the heart of the evening commute.

What to expect with the threat of severe weather Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
What to expect with the threat of severe weather Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

The potential for damaging winds is the primary concern followed by a risk of isolated, brief tornadoes. The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. The forward speed of the line of storms should limit any potential for widespread flooding, but the local area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for flash flooding. Widespread 1-2″ of rainfall is expected in a short amount of time.

The best way to prepare is to be informed. Make sure you have our free First Alert Weather App ready to go with all alert functions turned on.

You can also use a NOAA weather radio in order to receive critical severe weather alerts. Be sure to pick up any loose items you may have around the yard that could turn into thrown projectiles.

Preparation checklist for severe weather expected on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Preparation checklist for severe weather expected on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Kids will be arriving home shortly before the line arrives. Make sure to review the safe place to ride out any potential severe weather. In the event of a warning, seek shelter in the most interior portion of your home away from outside walls and windows. This is usually a closet or bathroom. Bring something to protect your head like a blanket, pillow, or helmet.

High-resolution, short-range weather models have pinpointed the arrival of the line through our viewing area between 3-6 PM. Prepare for 1-2″ of rain, strong gusty winds, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes during this time. The severe weather threat should come to an end before dark in most locations. Storms will be moving rapidly from west to east across the local area.

First Alert 10 Day Forecast
First Alert 10 Day Forecast

