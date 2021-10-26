EBR Parish School System will continue to require students to wear masks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students who attend schools that are a part of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) will still be required to wear masks indoors, officials say.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana’s mask mandate would expire on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The mandate is still required for K-12 schools. However, the governor said school districts can opt-out of the mandate if they follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on quarantining.

EBRPSS Superintendent Sito Narcisse, Ed.D issued a statement late Tuesday explaining why the mask mandate would remain in place for his school district.

“The East Baton Rouge Parish School System fully intends to continue under our current masking guidance and requirements in order to protect our children, staff and families. As a school system, we have continued to implement the guidance of our Health Advisory Committee. The Health Advisory Committee comprises the leading doctors, epidemiologists and pediatricians from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Ochsner Health Systems, Baton Rouge General Hospital and the Louisiana Department of Health. As recently as this afternoon, the leading experts from this committee have continued to maintain that masks and face coverings are one of the most effective tools in protecting our unvaccinated children and school communities. We will continue to review our specific school-level data in partnership with that committee before any additional changes to our guidance are made,” Narcisse said.

