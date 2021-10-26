Dulac residents waiting for FEMA shelter get help from local church

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “What’s been frustrating is that our people have felt ignored, it’s been frustrating that our people have felt that people only care about New Orleans and about big stories like that and these people- these poor fishermen, our community is made of fishermen who live off the land quite literally and they get through this they can do it, they’ve got the strength this ain’t there first rodeo,” Father Antonio Speedy of Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac said.

In Terrebonne Parish the need for shelter is so dire that a local church is taking matters into their own hands.

Nathan Trosclair has been staying inside Holy Family Catholic Church since Hurricane Ida. Like many in his hometown, he’s waiting on a temporary trailer for his family to stay in.

“(My father) is wanting to come back home, hopefully when we get this camper in place, when we have power, because he needs oxygen and stuff like that and fix the driveway so in case something would happen medical people can come take care,” Trosclair said.

While there was help getting food and water to people in this town immediately after the storm, now they feel forgotten.

So Holy Family is stepping in.

“Right now, our problem is immediate, our people need a place to stay. We’ve been filling that need, we still have people in tents, in these houses, sleeping in cars,” Father Antonio said.

Right after the storm the church helped people get food, water, and generators, but now they’ve turned to raising money to buy campers for people to stay in while they rebuild.

“The grassroots of small communities is the only way people have been getting help in that initial emergency crisis stage we saw no help from the government in that initial stage,” he said.

The church was able to help Nicole Boudreaux after hearing that her trailer was destroyed in the storm.

“I haven’t slept in bed since everything happened,” Boudreaux said, “It’s pretty much demolished, off the pilings, the whole roof is gone, the walls stayed intact but the whole trailer is leaning to the side.”

Tuesday, she and her children got a new trailer to stay in.

While their homes and property were damaged, the hope is that with a little help from their community, their spirit is not.

FEMA trailers are not scheduled to start getting distributed to all Hurricane Ida impacted areas until mid-November.

Trailers through Louisiana GOHSEP have started going out this month.

The state says they are still trying to reach certain people who have applied for the Hurricane Ida sheltering program.

If you’ve not checked on your application lately – you can call 1-844-268-0301 to get an update. In many cases, the state said they have tried to call or email applicants to let them know they have been approved – but were unable to reach those applicants.

If you would like to help Holy Family Catholic Church in their efforts to house Dulac residents, you can donate to their Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-dulac-rebuild

