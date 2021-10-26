Drainage projects look to ease flood concerns in parts of Iberville Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the biggest concerns from people who live in our area is drainage.

Specifically: What are the people in charge doing with your tax dollars, to fix the drainage problems in your neighborhood?

Parts of Iberville Parish, specifically St. Gabriel took a beating back in May.

And after another storm rolled through the City of Plaquemine back in April, some streets were underwater.

RELATED STORIES:

Iberville Parish pushes towards moratorium after flooding events

Streets in Plaquemine see high water after Tuesday’s rain event

After years of flooding problems along Bayou Manchac, 3 parishes partner up to fix issues

Ascension, EBR parish presidents propose plan to improve drainage of Bayou Manchac

“After those rain events. We went as a parish, we contacted the state, and we looked to see where we could improve some of that drainage. This was one of the projects,” said Mark Migliacio, Iberville Parish Director of Operations.

The work is almost done on a DOTD project, to enlarge the drainage culvert under Highway 3066, or Bayou Road.

It’s where the Price Street Canal drains into Bayou Plaquemine. And that canal is where a lot of the water in Plaquemine drains.

“Here we had an 84-inch culvert going into Bayou Plaquemine. We’ve upsized this to a 108-inch culvert,” said Migliacio.

The idea is - the bigger the pipe, the more water it can take.

Parish officials are also hoping to start work soon on a roughly $1.3 million dollar project, to upgrade the same canal in another location.

“Once we upgrade these two projects, it will give this rain enough time to get off these houses, so that it doesn’t back up into the city limits of Plaquemine,” said Migliacio.

Just two weeks ago, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Iberville President Mitch announced today a proposal to improve drainage along Bayou Manchac at the border of the two parishes.

Broome and Ourso proposed a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement to clear and snag Bayou Manchac from Highway 30 to the Alligator Bayou Flood Control Gate.

It’s a similar agreement between East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish, with the ultimate goal of improving drainage along almost the entire length of Bayou Manchac to the Amite River.

“President Ourso has been working really hard with the parish president of Ascension, the parish president of East Baton Rouge. They are working pretty much as a team, to try and get that Bayou Manchac clean, so it can get some of that water off of those residents,” said Migliacio.

Depending on the weather, the project in Plaquemine could be complete in a little more than a month’s time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.