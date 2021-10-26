Ask the Expert
Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal

FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021
(CNN) – Chipotle is changing up its Halloween tradition once again due to the pandemic.

The fast food restaurant has moved this year’s Boorito deal for costume-wearing customers online.

To get a free burrito, Chipotle says customers have to visit its virtual location on the mobile platform, Roblox.

Grab a virtual costume and beat the Chipotle Boorito Maze.

The first 30,000 customers who participate will receive a free burrito code that can be used on Chipotle’s website or mobile app.

The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.

