Baton Rouge pediatric infectious disease doctor weighs in on COVID vaccine for children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We know many of your families are waiting on the vote by FDA advisers on a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to kids.

This comes after lengthy studies meant to ensure the safety of the vaccines. Moderna has announced that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work children ages 6 to 11.

They join Pfizer in moving toward expanding shots to children.

A pediatric infectious disease physician with Our Lady of the Lake said the approval would allow kids who always wanted to be vaccinated to be protected.

He said this would give them the ability to stay in school and minimize the amount of time they are out of school quarantining.

“It’s been a long time coming and were excited about the data that Pfizer and the Moderna put about the immune response to the vaccine in kids and so we’re excited about that possibility of protecting our kids against this virus.”

Bolton said the side effects are minimal including headache, fever and fatigue.

“The side effects are minimal,” said Bolton. “But the protection is so amazing and so worth getting the vaccine to protect kids who have been very vulnerable, especially during the delta variant spread. I think this is a great opportunity for parents to get their kids vaccinated.”

