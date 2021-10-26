Ascension Parish reducing operating hours of Disaster Recovery Center

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The operation hours of the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Ascension Parish will be reduced, officials announced Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The disaster recovery center is located at 1112-B S. East Ascension Complex Blvd in Gonzales.

Operating hours will now be Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone needing assistance in filing claims with FEMA, or checking the status of existing claims, can visit the DRC during regular operating hours. Assistance can also be had by visiting https://www.fema.gov/disaster/hurricane-ida or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

The Disaster Recovery Center will be able to help you:

• Apply for assistance. You may also Apply for FEMA Assistance online or Apply/Check your status by phone 1- 800-621-3362.

• Learn more about disaster assistance programs.

• Learn the status of your FEMA application.

• Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

• Find housing and rental assistance information.

• Get answers to questions or resolve problems.

• Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

• Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) program.

Those who have not already registered for disaster assistance through FEMA will have the opportunity to do so. While FEMA has been actively going door to door parish-wide registering citizens; those who have signed up through the mobile registration or online will not need to visit the Disaster Recovery Center unless you have questions or need additional assistance concerning your application.

