AARP Louisiana hosts telephone town hall with FEMA

FEMA logo(Associated Press)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - AARP Louisiana will hold a telephone Town Hall with FEMA on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m., phone lines will open at 10:45 a.m., they will discuss federal aid and resources available to those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Marcus Coleman, Director of the DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships will join this important conversation and answer caller questions live.

Participants can pre-register by clicking here to receive a phone call shortly before the event starts. The live audio stream can be viewed on the AARP Louisiana Facebook page.

This event is free and open to the public.

