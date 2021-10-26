AARP Louisiana hosts telephone town hall with FEMA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - AARP Louisiana will hold a telephone Town Hall with FEMA on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m., phone lines will open at 10:45 a.m., they will discuss federal aid and resources available to those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Marcus Coleman, Director of the DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships will join this important conversation and answer caller questions live.

Participants can pre-register by clicking here to receive a phone call shortly before the event starts. The live audio stream can be viewed on the AARP Louisiana Facebook page.

This event is free and open to the public.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.