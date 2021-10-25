Zachary police investigate shooting at apartment complex

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Zachary Police Department are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Investigators were called out to Zachary Parkside Apartments on Old Scenic Highway around 7:30 p.m. after reports someone had been shot.

There has been no word yet on the shooter or the victim’s condition.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.