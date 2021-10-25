Ask the Expert
Zachary police investigate shooting at apartment complex

Zachary Parkside Apartments
Zachary Parkside Apartments(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Zachary Police Department are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Investigators were called out to Zachary Parkside Apartments on Old Scenic Highway around 7:30 p.m. after reports someone had been shot.

There has been no word yet on the shooter or the victim’s condition.

