Zachary police investigate shooting at apartment complex
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Zachary Police Department are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Investigators were called out to Zachary Parkside Apartments on Old Scenic Highway around 7:30 p.m. after reports someone had been shot.
There has been no word yet on the shooter or the victim’s condition.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.